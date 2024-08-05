Family-owned market in Pittsburgh condemned after building next door partially collapses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A longtime family-owned business in Pittsburgh was condemned nearly a week after a building next door collapsed in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

On Sunday, crews began the emergency demolition of a building on Fifth Avenue that partially collapsed on June 30. Merante Brothers Italian American Market is next door. The owner, Marco Merante, received a letter from the Department of Permits, Licenses, & Inspections saying the business is condemned.

"I shouldn't have to close my business due to negligence of the city," he said. "Now, I'm losing money. We are losing our livelihood."

Merante was cited for code violations.

"We currently are in violation of three things: prohibitive occupancy, debris from partial collapse of adjacent structure, dangerous structure on premises," he said.

"Our roof is still caved in, our building is condemned," he said. "We had to get rid of $1,000 worth of product inside."

Code violations are summary criminal violations, and the Department of Permits, Licenses, & Inspections does not have the authority to assess fines. But it can request them through the courts.

Pittsburgh city code allows fines of up to $1,000 per violation for each day a violation exists.

Merante said he tried to get answers and help on Monday but had no luck.

"I called PLI, no answer, no answer," he said.

The family is now frustrated and blames the city for the problems, problems they said could have been prevented.

"It's crazy to think that you can help a city for so long with your family," Merante said. "Since 1962, do so much for a community, and then as soon as you need help, no one is there."

According to the letter, the Department of Permits, Licenses, & Inspections will re-inspect the property on Sept. 3. If the violation has not been abated by the third inspection, the department will file a criminal complaint.

The business has a right to an appeal.

KDKA-TV reached out to the city on Monday but did not hear back.