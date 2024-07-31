Watch CBS News
Local News

Building partially collapses in Pittsburgh's Uptown area

By Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A building partially collapsed in Pittsburgh's Uptown area, spilling bricks and debris onto the sidewalk. 

The call about the partial collapse of the old Renaissance Publications building came in shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers said. There's yellow police tape up in front of the scene, where debris is scattered across the ground. 

snapshot-2024-07-31t160259-308.jpg
(Photo: KDKA)

No injuries have been reported. The building is believed to be unoccupied, but officials are bringing in drones because they're concerned that there may have been people experiencing homelessness who were living inside. 

The front of the building is still intact, and there's a blue condemnation notice posted. 

It's unclear what led up to the collapse.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.