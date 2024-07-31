Building partially collapses in Pittsburgh's Uptown area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A building partially collapsed in Pittsburgh's Uptown area, spilling bricks and debris onto the sidewalk.

The call about the partial collapse of the old Renaissance Publications building came in shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers said. There's yellow police tape up in front of the scene, where debris is scattered across the ground.

(Photo: KDKA)

No injuries have been reported. The building is believed to be unoccupied, but officials are bringing in drones because they're concerned that there may have been people experiencing homelessness who were living inside.

The front of the building is still intact, and there's a blue condemnation notice posted.

It's unclear what led up to the collapse.

