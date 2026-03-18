Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public Theater merging into new organization

Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater are forming a new organization.

In a joint press release on Wednesday, the organizations announced a merger, saying the decision follows more than a year of "exploration, analysis and candid and courageous conversations."

"Today marks a historic moment for live theater in our remarkable city – and underscores the critical importance of cultural vibrancy to our region and sets the stage for a bold and artistically ambitious future for professionally produced live theater and arts education in our region," the press release said.

The new organization expects to begin its first full season of programming in January of 2027. In the meantime, Pittsburgh CLO's 80th anniversary of summer musicals will continue as planned, and the Pittsburgh Public Theater will continue its current season.

Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater said the merger will be part of the broader downtown revitalization already underway, with the city working on projects like Arts Landing and the renovation of Market Square ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"With this historic opportunity, we have landed exactly where we are meant to be," the press release said. "We will be providing regular updates as we move forward. Thank you again for your support, especially as the pages of this amazing script unfold."