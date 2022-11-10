Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.

Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element.

City workers cleared out an encampment along the Allegheny River on Nov. 10, 2022. KDKA

"We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."

On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say they found between 40 to 50 used syringes.

"The few homeless that are still there, we've found residences for them," Coghill said. "And we'll be putting them up in a hotel."

The city has not moved against other homeless encampments, which the city says are filled with people who are down on their luck. It is waiting on the opening of Second Avenue Commons to provide a secure alternative to life in the tents.

But people like Karen Merry, who walks her dog down by the river, applauded the removal of the encampment.

"I just think it's kind of pathetic that a city that advertises itself as the most livable has something like that across from the two stadiums," Merry said.

Coghill says the city will be taking a balanced approach to the crisis of people experiencing homelessness.

"Pittsburgh is a very caring town," Coghill said. "I'd like to think we take care of our homeless. But when people come from out of town, I'd hate for them to see that. I don't want to see those tents on the shores. But we're not going to remove anyone without having a place for them to go."

Once Second Avenue Commons opens, this process is slated to be repeated at all other encampments, asking people experiencing homelessness to get into a secure shelter.