Pittsburgh City Council members come to defense of sergeant at arms

Pittsburgh City Council Sergeant at Arms John Svitek is the focus of an internal investigation after his request for assistance resulted in the arrival of a half-dozen sheriff deputies.

He was not in the council chambers on Tuesday, but speakers debated his actions during last week's public hearing on the Stop the Violence Trust Fund.

"We do not deserve to be gaslit when we're coming here and speaking our opinions on behalf of ourselves, our babies and our communities," one speaker said on Tuesday.

Speakers came to protest the summoning of backup security at last week's meeting, even the possible removal of Svitek, who placed the call.

"If your sergeant in arms cannot decipher passion from criminal activity, that person maybe should not be in that position," CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project Tim Stevens said on Tuesday.

Svitek is awaiting the outcome of an internal investigation requested by Councilmembers R. Daniel Lavelle and Khari Mosley, who called excessive the arrival of a half dozen sheriff deputies to the public hearing. But other council members say that was not the fault of Svitek, but the result of a miscommunication.

"It was a staffing issue, not a call for help," Councilmember Theresa Kail-Smith said.

Kail-Smith said there are usually two officers assigned to the council, but Svitek was alone last week. The chamber became overcrowded, and when people who huddled behind the council table refused to move, Svitek texted his supervisor, wanting another officer. But not being able to get back in touch, the supervisor contacted the sheriff's office, which sent a half-dozen deputies.

"It was a breakdown in communication more than anything else," Mosley said.

After speaking with Svitek, Mosely says he's confident the officer didn't overreact but would like to review policies and procedures to avoid future incidents. Kail-Smith says the council members should have spoken with Svitek before requesting a public investigation.

"He's truly one of those people who would take a bullet for you," Kail-Smith said. "And I think he deserved at least a conversation."

While protocols will be examined, most agree that this was a miscommunication rather than an overreaction by Svitek, who will be returning this his duties as sergeant at arms.