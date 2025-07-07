2 Pittsburgh City Council members call for investigation of sergeant in arms after heated meeting

Two Pittsburgh City Council members are calling for an investigation of their sergeant in arms.

The unusual request comes in the wake of a heated public hearing involving a large crowd of community activists last week. The officer apparently called for back-up, a move Councilmembers R. Daniel Lavelle and Khari Mosley called excessive.

"I found it incredibly unnecessary and troubling that the sergeant in arms felt that was necessary," Mosley said.

Investigation into council's sergeant in arms

Emotions ran high in council chambers last week as representatives of community groups petitioned members to maintain the award of millions of dollars of Stop Violence Grants to their organizations.

While passionate, Councilman Mosley said those in the chamber posed no safety threat to anyone and is calling for an investigation into why Pittsburgh City Council's sergeant in arms, John Svitek, apparently called for back-up, and several sheriff deputies responded.

"It could potentially send a signal out that the people aren't welcome in their own house," Mosley said. "When people come to lobby and advocate the folks they elected into office, that when they come there, they could potentially be seen as a threat."

Svitek didn't comment, but after speaking with the officer, Councilman Anthony Coghill said he acted properly. Coghill said the room was beyond capacity, and people who congregated behind the council table and blocked the doorway refused Svitek's request to move. Svitek, who is normally accompanied by another officer in council, texted his supervisor for additional help.

According to Coghill, the supervisor tried unsuccessfully to call Svitek back and so called the sheriff's office, which sent three deputies. But when they arrived, Svitek said he only needed one. As a result, Coghill said what some see as an overreaction was more of a miscommunication.

Councilman Bob Charland defended the officer, who has served as sergeant in arms since 2017.

"All I can say is that the sergeant in arms keeps us safe every day in council," Charland said. "I'm really proud of the work he does."

In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Safety said it is conducting an internal review, which includes radio communications, video and body-worn camera footage. And it will make any procedural adjustments as warranted. The full statement can be found below.

"The Department of Public Safety is aware of concerns that have been raised about police activity on Wednesday in the City-County Building during council's standing committee meeting. We are reviewing the details from that day, including radio communications, video, and body-worn camera footage. The department will make recommendations and any necessary adjustments to protocols and/or procedures as appropriate pending this internal review."

So, the incident may be chalked up to a misunderstanding, but the passion around the future of these grants remains and will continue to be a heated issue this summer.