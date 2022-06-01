Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh City Council gives final approval for Norfolk Southern bridge alterations

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council gives final approval to Norfolk Southern bridge alterations
Pittsburgh City Council gives final approval to Norfolk Southern bridge alterations 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council has approved a final piece of a settlement between the city and Norfolk Southern.

Plans will now move forward for alterations to be made to multiple city bridges.

The West North Avenue Bridge, the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge, and the South Negley Avenue Bridge will all be raised to meet the state's requirement of 22 feet for double-stacked trains. 

First published on June 1, 2022 / 1:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.