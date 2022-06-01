Pittsburgh City Council gives final approval for Norfolk Southern bridge alterations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council has approved a final piece of a settlement between the city and Norfolk Southern.
Plans will now move forward for alterations to be made to multiple city bridges.
The West North Avenue Bridge, the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge, and the South Negley Avenue Bridge will all be raised to meet the state's requirement of 22 feet for double-stacked trains.
