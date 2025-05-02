City leaders and Pittsburgh Marathon staff prepared for more than 45,000 runners this weekend

Hundreds of thousands of people will be in Pittsburgh for marathon weekend, and local leaders said they're prepared to keep everyone safe.

More than 46,000 people of all backgrounds will be hitting the streets of Pittsburgh Saturday and Sunday.

P3R CEO Troy Schooley said they come from 50 states and 24 countries, ages five months to 87.

"I'm proud to announce that the 2025 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend of events will be the largest in its history," Schooley said.

Many of those registered never thought they'd be able to achieve the goal of completing a race.

"Year after year, there are 1000s of stories, and I can't wait to see everybody cross the finish line," Schooley said.

The celebrations start with the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and then family fun day on Saturday. 10,000 kids from 330 schools in the region will take part in the largest kids' race in the country on the North Shore. There will also be the 5K, toddler trot, pet walk, and the second year of the 'Champions Mile,' an untimed, inclusive event supporting those with disabilities.

Then Sunday is the big event: with the marathon, half marathon, and relay, starting at Liberty by 10th Street.

Incident commander for the events, Lance Hoyson, said they have more than 300 officers assigned specifically to marathon posts, with most focused on traffic.

"The staffing for the marathon was planned and set aside months in advance," Hoyson said.

They have assistance from state and county police, along with neighboring departments and the sheriff's office. He said EMS is in the same position, and on top of still responding to this week's storm, he said they're ready for anything that may come their way.

"We plan for them, and we know it's just part of policing the city," Hoyson said.

Schooley adds that they got lucky and didn't have much debris to clean up along the route.

"To be able to be in this place right now where it's actually going to happen after one of the most devastating storms this region has ever seen, I just ask for you to clap for my city workers and for all that they've done," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

With the routes traveling across the city, expect parking restrictions, along with closures and delays. Towing will likely begin Sunday morning around 2 or 3 a.m. along the race route.

The Boulevard of the Allies between Wood and Stanwix streets is now closed through the end of the events on Sunday.

You can check out our detailed guide with detours, road closures, and maps at this link.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said that since 2009, the marathon weekend has brought in more than $150 million for the city and the county.