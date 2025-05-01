What roads will close for the 2025 DICK's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend? Here are the maps and detours

In just a couple of days, more than 45,000 runners from across the United States and the world will take to the streets of Pittsburgh for one of the biggest events of the year - the DICK's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon!

This year, the Pittsburgh Marathon will take place on May 2-4.

The Pittsburgh Marathon is expecting one of its biggest in its history.

Road closures for Marathon Weekend

Obviously, with runners traveling anywhere from one mile to 26.2 miles throughout the city, that means roads will be closed. So, if you're planning to drive through or around the city, here are some of the closures and detours you'll need to be aware of.

Timing for road closures on the Pittsburgh Marathon Sunday Pittsburgh Marathon

Friday, May 2

The initial closures downtown will begin at noon on Friday on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street, and that section will remain closed through the conclusion of the Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend on Sunday, May 4.

Saturday, May 3

Saturday will be the UPMC Health Plan/UPMC Sports Medicine 5K, U.S. Steel Pittsburgh Champions Mile, and the Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon, and those events kick off at 6:45 a.m. on the North Side and downtown.

Streets will be closed beginning at 6:45 a.m. and are expected to reopen by noon.

Saturday, May 3, Pittsburgh Marathon closure map Pittsburgh Marathon

Sunday, May 4

Closures for the big day will begin early in the morning. With the half and full marathon races set for Sunday, closures will start downtown at 1:30 a.m. and continue throughout the city until approximately 2:30 p.m.

A full map of closures for the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 4 Pittsburgh Marathon

Sunday will also be a busy day in the city as the Pirates will be playing the San Diego Padres at PNC Park at 1:35 p.m., and the University of Pittsburgh's commencement ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

How can I travel around or inside the marathon route?

The Pittsburgh Marathon, along with Pirates games and other events, will cause heavy traffic in and around the city, so if you do have plans to visit the city, keep in mind that the route forms a loop around the city.

Along with closures, there will certainly be delays, so make sure to budget extra time for your trip.

Entering the city on the Pittsburgh Marathon Sunday:

Ways you can navigate inbound on Sunday, May 4. Pittsburgh Marathon

Exiting the city on the Pittsburgh Marathon Sunday:

Ways you can exit the city on Pittsburgh Marathon Sunday, May 4 Pittsburgh Marathon

For more information on routes, parking, road closures, and other traffic-related questions, you can check out the Pittsburgh Marathon's guide on their website at this link.

Where can I get my packet, bib, and gear?

Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend gets going on Friday, May 2, and the general public will be able to pick up their packets, race bib, and t-shirt starting at 11 a.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

When runners head to the convention center, they'll need to provide their bib number as well as a photo ID in order to get them.

Runners can also authorize another person to pick up their race packet, and that person will need their own photo ID, a completed packet pickup slip, and the participant's bib number.

You can get the full details on pickup and the expo on their website right here.

Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend Schedule of Events

Beginning at 7 a.m. and going until 2 p.m., the Finish Line Festival will be at Point State Park and will take place on both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday Schedule

Friday is kickoff day for marathon weekend. The general public can begin picking up their packets and race bibs at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at 11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Live Well Expo presented by GNC will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the convention center.

There will also be a VIP reception in the Westmoreland Room at the Westin Convention Center Hotel from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Schedule

The running gets started on Saturday at 7:30 a.m., with the UPMC Health Plan/UPMC Sports Medicine Pittsburgh 5K Run. That gets started on the North Shore on West General Robinson Street by PNC Park and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

At 8:30 a.m. at Point State Park, the Sheetz Pittsburgh Toddler Trot gets going and heats go until 9:15 a.m.

At the same time, on the North Shore, the U.S. Steel Pittsburgh Champions Mile starts on West Robinson Street and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

Starting at 9:30, the Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon will get underway on West General Robinson Street and finish at the Boulevard of the Allies. Heats will from from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Finally, at noon, the Pittsburgh Pet Walk will take place at Point State Park.

Sunday Schedule

Sunday is the big day! The Pittsburgh Full and Half Marathon gets underway early when the Handcycle Division starts at 6:50 a.m. That begins on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

At 7 a.m., the DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon, and the FedEx Pittsburgh Marathon Relay gets going. It starts on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

At 9 a.m., the KeyBank | UPMC Health Plan Back Half Marathon gets going at Ellsworth Avenue near Devonshire Street and will finish at the Boulevard of the Allies.

Finally, at 9:30 a.m., the GNC Pittsburgh 4-Mile Fitness Challenge begins at Baum Boulevard and ends at the Boulevard of the Allies.