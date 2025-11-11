Watch CBS News
Local News

New Catholic school to open Pittsburgh's North Side next year

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A new Catholic school is coming to Pittsburgh's North Side next year.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Monday that Saint Cyril of Alexandria Academy will be opening next fall on the campus of the Christ Our Savior Parish in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

The school is expected to open in September and will be operated by the Miraculous Medal Academies Foundation, which also oversees South Hills Catholic Academy.

"Catholic education remains one of our Church's greatest treasures," said Bishop Mark A. Eckman. "I am deeply grateful to the Miraculous Medal Academies Foundation for working with us to sustain and strengthen Catholic education on the North Side. This partnership allows students and families to continue experiencing faith, learning, and community in a thriving Catholic school environment."

The diocese said that all current students at the North Side Assumption Catholic Academy will be invited to enroll at the new school.

"The Diocese, Christ Our Savior Parish, and the Foundation will work closely to support families and staff throughout the transition, ensuring a smooth and caring process," the diocese said.

"We are deeply grateful to the Extra Mile Foundation for its generous support of our Catholic schools through the years," Bishop Eckman added. "We look to the future with hope as we continue the mission of forming young people in faith, knowledge, and service."

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue