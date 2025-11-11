New Catholic school to open Pittsburgh's North Side next year

A new Catholic school is coming to Pittsburgh's North Side next year.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Monday that Saint Cyril of Alexandria Academy will be opening next fall on the campus of the Christ Our Savior Parish in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

The school is expected to open in September and will be operated by the Miraculous Medal Academies Foundation, which also oversees South Hills Catholic Academy.

"Catholic education remains one of our Church's greatest treasures," said Bishop Mark A. Eckman. "I am deeply grateful to the Miraculous Medal Academies Foundation for working with us to sustain and strengthen Catholic education on the North Side. This partnership allows students and families to continue experiencing faith, learning, and community in a thriving Catholic school environment."

The diocese said that all current students at the North Side Assumption Catholic Academy will be invited to enroll at the new school.

"The Diocese, Christ Our Savior Parish, and the Foundation will work closely to support families and staff throughout the transition, ensuring a smooth and caring process," the diocese said.

"We are deeply grateful to the Extra Mile Foundation for its generous support of our Catholic schools through the years," Bishop Eckman added. "We look to the future with hope as we continue the mission of forming young people in faith, knowledge, and service."