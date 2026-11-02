Capo's in Pittsburgh's South Side ordered to close after consent agreement violation

Capo's, a bar in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood, is now padlocked and temporarily closed by order of the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, which says it violated a consent agreement to prevent any further problems at the establishment.

The closing comes after another incident over the weekend, when a man was stabbed in the chest inside the bar just before midnight Friday.

The bar was shut down for the weekend, but now faces an indefinite closure.

"I'm very grateful that the district attorney took these steps. It's a shame that what happens here over the years, somebody has to get really hurt before it happens. There is a better way to do this, to hold bars accountable to change their behavior," said Donald Berman, president and co-founder of the South Side Community Action Network.

Berman says this is just one step closer to shutting down what he and others call a problem bar in the South Side.

On Monday morning, the DA's office filed for a preliminary injunction pending a rule-to-show-cause hearing. A judge granted that order and set a hearing for Dec. 7, which means the bar will remain closed at least until then.

The DA's office says this was done because of a violation of the prior consent agreement.

Capo's was under scrutiny following several incidents, including allegedly overserving a patron who was allegedly raped after leaving the bar in August.

After a nuisance bar task force meeting, the DA's office says Capo's was given a list of demands to improve operations and better protect customers. If it didn't, the DA's office said it was ready to file a petition to close the business. The consent order included provisions such as no more drug use and no more weapons inside the bar.

Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bob Charland represents the South Side. He and other neighborhood business associations criticized the DA's office, saying they want Capo's shut down for good.

"I'm thankful to hear that something is being done because that has not been the case. This bar has been a nuisance. All the issues that we've had in the South Side have been related to this establishment. It's beyond the last straw," Charland said.

Attorney Lou Caputo represents Capo's. He didn't want to go on camera but provided the following statement:

"They are aware of an alleged incident that occurred over the weekend. They're fully cooperating with the local authorities and the district attorney's office related to its existing consent order."

Regarding the weekend stabbing, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson relayed to KDKA-TV that there have been no arrests.