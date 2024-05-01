Pittsburgh Pride being held at Allegheny Commons Park after 'unexpected denial' from using Point State Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This year's Pittsburgh Pride festival will no longer be held at Point State Park after organizers say they were 'denied access.'

The festival will now be held at Allegheny Commons Park West on the city's North Side on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 with a block party marking the closing of the festival in Bloomfield on Sunday, June 2.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the festival was set to be held at Point State Park for the first time, but those plans have now changed.

"It is with a heavy heart that we face the denial from Point State Park this year," said Dena Stanley, co-founder of the Pittsburgh Pride Group. "However, we are excited to return to Allegheny Commons Park West, a venue that has long embraced our community and provided a vibrant backdrop for our celebrations."

Stanley says that despite needing to change locations for the festival, organizers remain committed to the celebratory and inclusive atmosphere that Pittsburgh Pride has become known for.

Thousands took to the streets on June 4, 2022 for the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March. KDKA

"We are fully committed to preserving the celebratory spirit and inclusive atmosphere that Pittsburgh Pride is known for," Stanley saId. "We invite everyone to join us in commemorating love, diversity, and acceptance at Allegheny Commons Park West."

Schedule of events for 2024 Pittsburgh Pride

The opening celebration of the festival will take place on Friday, May 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allegheny Commons Park West and will feature more than 30 local artists.

The festival will continue on Saturday, June 1 at Allegheny Commons Park West following the Pittsburgh Pride March.

Participants in the march will begin lining up at 10 a.m. near the Greyhound bus station on Liberty Avenue. The march will begin at Noon and arrive at Allegheny Commons by 1 p.m.

The park will open at 11 a.m. that day with more than 40 artists scheduled to perform starting at 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pride 2024 will wrap up on Sunday, June 2 with a block party in Bloomfield from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. near Trace Brewery with live entertainment, food, activities, and more than 30 artists performing throughout the afternoon and evening.