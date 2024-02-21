"Pride on the Shore" music festival returns to Stage AE in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The largest LGBTQ+ pop music festival in Pittsburgh is coming back this summer.

PromoWest North Shore announced on Tuesday that Pride On The Shore will be back at Stage AE on Friday, May 31, and Sunday, June 2.

Pride On The Shore 2024 will feature what PromoWest North Shore has called the "biggest and most diverse lineup yet."

It includes Chappell Roan, Jess Glynne, Slayyyter, Keke Palmer, Natasha Bedingfield, G FLIP, Hannah Rad, Jessica Wild, Kaleena Zanders, Kitty Glitter, Matt Suave, The Scarlet Opera, Xunami Muse, and more acts.

"I'm really proud of the festival we've built over the last few years", says Founder and Executive Producer Nick Staples. "A festival of this magnitude takes an incredible amount of hands to get across the finish line. Each year, we've worked to elevate our offerings to create an experience unlike anything else in Western Pennsylvania. This year is no different and I can't wait for our eventgoers to see what we've added."

Along with multiple national acts there will also be local and community talent and a poll selecting the top-six applicants will open next week.

People can vote on those acts on this website.

The festival kicks off on Friday, May 31 and will continue on Sunday, June 2 and registration for pre-sale tickets can be found on the Pride On The Shore website!