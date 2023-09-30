Pittsburgh City Council introduces legislation to modify purple curbs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh business owners are voicing more concerns over the city's smart loading zone pilot program.

The purple loading zones have been popping up all over the city, confusing customers and frustrating business owners.

"They just threw it down our throat, and that's not right," said Giovanni Mineo Jr., vice president of Mineo's Pizza House. "I refuse to accept that. I'm going to fight this until this all ends."

The curbs are paired with signage intended to aid delivery drivers, encouraging quicker in and out of parking spots in front of businesses.

"The problem is nobody really knows what this purple curb means," said Mia Demeo, owner of A Childs Wardrobe and Adults Too. "So when they drive down, they say oh that's a different color. I'm going to get charged or a ticket. So they keep going."

Demeo has had her business in Squirrel Hill since 1994. Since the pilot program began, she has made the decision to leave her store behind. She said the mayor's representatives told business owners that the purple curbs were "for their safety."

The program launched in April 2022, and Pittsburgh City Council decided to extend it for three years, expanding the purple curbs into more neighborhoods like Squirrell Hill.

"They didn't come to us, which I think is wrong on their part. Just come to the merchants who run that area," Mineo said.

City council has responded to the concerns by introducing legislation this week to tweak the fees. If approved, the loading zones would have a free 15-minute grace period before vehicles are charged.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said that these changes might decrease overall revenue for the program but will be more equitable for business owners and drivers. However, business owners feel the program is not meant to help them.

"You want to lose merchants and lose revenue for the city? It's a money grab," Mineo said.