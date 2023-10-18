Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire quickly extinguishes apartment complex fire, no injuries reported

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A morning fire at an apartment complex in the city's Perry South neighborhood, triggered a massive response by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

It all started around 7:30 a.m. and at least a dozen fire units responded to an apartment fire on the 8th floor of a complex on the 2400 block of Perrysville Avenue.

The fire apparently started in the kitchen of one of the units.

Herman Brown, who lives on the second floor of this building says, he was woken up by all the commotion happening just outside his window.

"I saw all these fire trucks flashing through my windows," said Brown. "When I came out, I saw all these firemen, and that's when they told me there was a fire on the 7th and 8th floor. It made me feel sad and nervous."

Several people from the upper floors were temporarily evacuated and others were asked to stay in their units.

Brown says that he went upstairs to check on a friend and that is when he saw the smoke.

"I went up the steps to check on my friend's mom, she lives on the fifth floor," Brown said. "But I could see this haze and smoke in the hallway, and I could smell this smoke in the hallway."

Luckily, the fire was contained and extinguished in minutes and no one from the building or any of the first responders were hurt.

Pittsburgh's Fire Investigation Unit is now examining what caused this blaze to start.