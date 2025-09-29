In its last year in office, will the Gainey administration raise taxes amid budget concerns?

Mayor Ed Gainey's administration will release its final preliminary budget proposal on Tuesday, and it appears the mayor will not be asking for a tax increase.

But critics are already worried that he won't go far enough in addressing the city's budget crunch.

Plans to address financial crisis

The city has a fleet of vehicles on its last legs and drastic understaffing, resulting in burnout and runaway overtime. City officials are struggling to find the funds to protect the public's safety and provide basic services.

It is all happening at a time when COVID-19 funding has dried up and Downtown assessments and tax revenues are tanking. Still, the administration is set to announce plans to address these challenges in its final year in office.

Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak isn't saying, but indications are the administration will introduce a budget that doesn't raise taxes. The city will try to scrape together more money to help restore the aging fleet.

The administration has projected spending only $3 million on new vehicles. However, Pawlak said the administration will try to increase that.

"As it relates to the fleet, we can increase our investments in that," Pawlak said. "It requires tough choices."

There is no indication that the administration will cut staff or positions, but while not naming any projects, Pawlak said the city will be looking to cut capital spending. One likely target would be to delay the $86 million public safety training campus, but some worry this kind of trimming will fall short.

"I fear that this administration isn't going to take it seriously, and they're just going to leave everything fir the next administration to clean up." Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson said.

Wilson is worried Gainey won't address the shortfall and leave it to the next mayor to make tougher decisions. He says there needs to be a sharper look at reducing spending across the city.

"If there's not realistic ways to increase revenue or decrease the amount of spending we do, we're in for a budget that won't be realistic," Wilson said. "And it's just going to be up to city council and the next mayor to figure it out."

Once the budget is introduced, it will be up to city council to decide whether it goes far enough to address the concerns or whether tougher decisions are needed.