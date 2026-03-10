Pittsburgh brothers charged after seizures of fentanyl, crack cocaine and guns

Two brothers from Pittsburgh are facing charges after authorities said they seized fentanyl, crack cocaine and guns from their home.

Rodney Howard, 60, and Andre Howard, 62, are charged after multiple agencies searched their Shetland Street home, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced on Tuesday.

The attorney general's office said officials seized 1,200 fentanyl pills, 15 bricks of fentanyl, 13 grams of raw fentanyl, 300 grams of crack cocaine, 16 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 450 grams of marijuana. Authorities also seized three guns and more than $2,000 in cash. The drugs had a street value of nearly $30,000, according to the attorney general's office.

"Our Region Five agents, along with partners, continue to take drugs and firearms off the streets in western Pennsylvania at rates that should offer encouragement to residents who want to live without fear of violence," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "These brothers — convicted felons — were pushing poisons into neighborhoods and were willing to illegally carry firearms to protect their trade."

The attorney general's office said the Howard brothers are facing several felonies. Rodney Howard's bail was set at $50,000 and Andre Howard's bail was set at $10,000.

So far this year, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General says more than 50 guns connected to drug trafficking investigations have been seized in the region that covers Allegheny, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Last month, authorities held a press conference to tout a record of 41 guns that were seized in January in that area.