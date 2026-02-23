Attorney General Dave Sunday touts record seizure of 41 illegal guns in southwestern Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday praised efforts made by local and federal law enforcement agencies in southwestern Pennsylvania on Monday for a record-breaking illegal firearm seizure.

In January, Sunday said law enforcement seized 41 firearms throughout Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties.

"Thanks to the impressive work by law enforcement in recent weeks, your neighborhoods now have fewer illegal firearms and predatory drug dealers," Sunday said. "We believe that to be a record number of gun seizures by our Bureau of Narcotics investigation for a single month in this region."

Sunday said the illegal firearms were owned by criminals involved in drug trafficking investigations. He said some of the guns were stolen or ghost guns. Each gun was laid out on a table inside the Attorney General's North Huntingdon Regional Office on Monday.

"This is the type of firepower that our officers encounter when they tactically and courageously do what it takes to enforce the law and take dangerous offenders into custody. And they do it to protect their neighbors who deserve to live free and without fear of predatory drug dealers who snub their noses at the law," Sunday said.

Large seizures in Fayette and Somerset counties

Two of the biggest seizures of illegal guns happened in Fayette and Somerset counties.

"In the Fayette case, which is still an ongoing investigation, we seized more than a dozen illegal guns along with fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine as well. In the Somerset case, also an ongoing investigation, we seized more than a dozen illegal guns along with methamphetamine," Sunday said. "In addition to those firearms, an additional 17 other guns were seized in Region Five during January for a total of 41 illegal firearms that have been seized and removed from the hands of criminals."

In those investigations, Sunday said agents also seized more than 12 pounds of cocaine, a pound of crack cocaine, and more than 63,000 doses of fentanyl, along with quantities of heroin and marijuana.

At least 9 arrested so far

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with about 20 cases involving illegally possessed firearms.

"I want people to remember that these are guns that were possessed by individuals that were trafficking illegal drugs, and it's some of the most unbelievably dangerous work that a police officer can do," Sunday said. "It is so unbelievably dangerous."

Juveniles involved in firearm crimes

During the news conference on Monday, Sunday also shared new concerns regarding crimes involving juveniles.

"We seize these types of firearms and narcotics, not only from adults, but also from children. This is something that I want everyone to take home with them: this is not an adult problem. This is not a county problem. This is not a township problem. This is a problem of the state of Pennsylvania," said Christopher Giordano, an assistant special agent with the FBI Pittsburgh office.

Giordano said juveniles have been responsible for breaking into gun stores across western Pennsylvania and stealing guns to resell to the public.

"The reason for this is because they believe that there will be no repercussions because they are juveniles," Giordano said. "This is something that is increasing, not only here in Pennsylvania, but across the country. Time and time again, homicides, assaults, and robberies are committed by juveniles."

Sunday said his office will continue to work with state, local, and federal partners to keep communities safe and to keep illegal firearms out of the hands of criminals.

"We want our families to live in peace, security, and safety and trust our police and our law enforcement agencies," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

Ziccarelli, as well as the district attorneys for Fayette and Somerset counties, spoke at the news conference on Monday.

"In the hands of criminals, and specifically in the hands of drug dealers, firearms are a danger to everyone. When Attorney General Sunday talks about the amount of firearms that have been taken off the streets in the past few months, that's a benefit to everyone in Somerset County, and specifically a benefit to our law enforcement officers who are on the front lines," Somerset County District Attorney Tom Leiden said.

"Attorney General Sunday has made it a priority to focus efforts on eradicating our communities of drugs and illegal firearms, which means it is a priority for my office," said Mike Aubele, the Fayette County District Attorney. "Those efforts have produced dozens of illegal firearms that are now off the streets."