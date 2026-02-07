Man surrenders to police after setting fire inside Pittsburgh home

A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home and setting a fire in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood on Saturday, officials said.

Pittsburgh police and fire crews were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Ballinger Street for a reported structure fire. Police said a relative called 911 and reported that a man inside the home was threatening to set it on fire.

The caller told dispatchers that, during a FaceTime call, the man poured lighter fluid throughout the residence, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they found the man barricaded inside the home. A police negotiator made contact, and the man eventually surrendered without incident. Officers found two firearms on the suspect and observed smoke and flames coming from a doorway.

Firefighters then entered the home and extinguished the fire.

Officials said the residence sustained moderate damage throughout and is considered a loss. No civilians or first responders were injured.

One cat died as a result of the fire, and one dog was rescued from the backyard, authorities said. The American Red Cross is assisting the remaining residents, who are staying with relatives.

The man was transported to police headquarters for further questioning and is expected to face charges.