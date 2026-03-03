A bookstore in Pittsburgh has been named Pennsylvania's friendliest small business, study shows

A bookstore in Pittsburgh has been named the friendliest small business in Pennsylvania, according to a new study.

A nationwide study conducted by the Advance Funds Network surveyed over 3,000 people and revealed the 150 friendliest small businesses in the United States, three of which are based in Pennsylvania.

The ranking, which was based on direct consumer feedback and Google reviews, aimed to identify businesses that are known for warmth, patience, and service.

White Whale Bookstore, located in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood, landed in the No. 71 spot in the nationwide rankings, the highest of any Pennsylvania business on the list.

"White Whale Bookstore is modern, and buzzing with literary energy, but the staff keeps the atmosphere grounded and welcoming," the ranking reads. "They're smart, thoughtful, and wonderfully generous with recommendations — the kind who can pivot from poetry to sci-fi to local authors without missing a beat. Even during readings and packed events, the mood stays calm and friendly. It's Pittsburgh's indie-book soul wrapped in genuine hospitality."

White Whale Bookstore has been listed as Pennsylvania's friendliest business, according to a new study.The Pittsburgh bookstore was praised for its calm and friendly mood even during readings and packed events. KDKA

The two other Pennsylvania locations in the rankings are The Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg and Bicycle Therapy in Philadelphia.

The Hoot and Howl gift shop in Morgantown, West Virginia was listed as the fourth friendliest small business in the United States, according to the study.

"Hoot and Howl has the cozy, creative buzz of a shop that champions local makers - and the staff reflects that pride perfectly," the listing read. "They're chatty, warm, and great at helping customers discover handmade goods, art, apparel, and small-batch treasures without feeling overwhelmed. Every interaction feels genuine, unrushed, and encouraging. It's Morgantown creativity delivered with big-hearted Appalachian friendliness."