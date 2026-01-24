7 people displaced as firefighters battle four-alarm fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood

Firefighters were called to battle a four-alarm fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was reported along the 4000 block of Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh Public Safety said via social media.

No injuries have been reported, but five adults and two children have been displaced by the fire, officials said. The Red Cross has been notified to assist those affected.

Firefighters are advising people to stay away from the immediate area or use caution due to the icy conditions from the water used to fight the fire.