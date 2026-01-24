Watch CBS News
Local News

7 people displaced as firefighters battle four-alarm fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Firefighters were called to battle a four-alarm fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was reported along the 4000 block of Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh Public Safety said via social media

No injuries have been reported, but five adults and two children have been displaced by the fire, officials said. The Red Cross has been notified to assist those affected.

Firefighters are advising people to stay away from the immediate area or use caution due to the icy conditions from the water used to fight the fire.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue