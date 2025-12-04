Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the U.S. for singles, ranking says

Pittsburgh is one of the best cities for singles, according to a new ranking.

After comparing nearly 200 cities, WalletHub says Pittsburgh is the seventh best in the country for people who are single.

Which cities are the best for singles?

According to WalletHub, Atlanta, Georgia, is the best city for singles. Las Vegas, Nevada, comes in at No. 2, and Tampa, Florida, rounds out the top three. Seattle, Denver and Austin beat Pittsburgh out for the rest of the top spots.

What makes a city good for singles?

To make its ranking, WalletHub said it looked at 182 cities and compared them across three key dimensions: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. WalletHub considered 35 metrics and graded them on a 100-point scale.

It looked at metrics like the average price of cocktails, the average price of a two-person meal and even the cost of haircuts. It also considered factors like coffee shops and fitness centers per capita. Under the dating opportunities category, WalletHub said it looked at indicators like the share of the single population, online dating opportunities and Google search traffic for the term "Tinder."

"The already difficult process of finding the perfect partner can be made even tougher when cities lack the conditions necessary to make dating successful," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said on the website. "The best cities for singles have large, gender-balanced single populations, along with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor, daytime and nighttime activities. They also have reasonable prices for dating activities or high average incomes to help ease the sting of inflation."

Why does Pittsburgh rank high?

Out of 100, Pittsburgh scored 92 on economics, 24 on fun and recreation and 18 on dating opportunities for a total score of 60.63. In comparison, Atlanta, which was the best, scored 64.15 and Brownsville, Texas, which scored the lowest, totaled 37.09.