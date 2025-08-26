Man arrested following armed robbery of Pizza Hut in Bloomfield

A man was taken into custody following a police chase that started after the Pizza Hut along Baum Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood was robbed.

Pittsburgh Police said officers from Zone 5 were called to the Pizza Hut after an armed robbery was reported.

Police said first responders received a call reporting a suspicious person that matched the suspect and vehicle descriptions from the armed robbery at the Pizza Hut and the vehicle was located in the Bloomfield area of the city.

A police chase took place and police said Pittsburgh officers then chased the vehicle into the Penn Hills area.

Police said the suspect, identified in court paperwork as Jason Fields, 44 crashed in the area of Lincoln Road and Verona Road.

Fields was taken into custody and police said a firearm and money were recovered. The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing, police said.

Fields is facing numerous charges including robbery, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, and other offenses.