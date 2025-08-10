Annual Barrel and Flow festival highlights Black brewers, chefs from around the U.S.

People came out to the Strip District on Saturday for Pittsburgh's annual Barrel and Flow festival.

The brew fest held at the Stacks at 3 Crossings highlights African-American brewers, chefs, musicians, and artists from around the country.

"It is important for folks to see successful Black people that look like them so they can aspire to do the same thing. So that's why we have these breweries, and these small businesses, and these artists come in from all across the country," said Day Bracey, the founder of Barrel and Flow.

"It's a nice way to get together and learn more about the city of Pittsburgh, because we're more than just football and beer, but it's just a sense of community and everything," Edgewood's Markeea Hart said.

Barrel and Flow has been named one of the best beer festivals in the country for the past two years.