Automated red light enforcement begins today in Pittsburgh. Here's what to know.

Automated red light enforcement will begin in Pittsburgh, starting today. Here's what to know.

The city says it's focusing on intersection safety, and with that comes the rolling out of automated red light enforcement, a system designed to hold drivers accountable.

Starting today, two intersections will have automated red light cameras go live.

The locations will be at the intersection of North Dallas Avenue and Penn Avenue in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood and at the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Woodruff Street in Beechview.

Automated red light enforcement will begin in the city of Pittsburgh with cameras set to go live at two intersections. The city says that four additional intersections will have live cameras soon, with plans to have 30 systems installed by 2029. KDKA Photojpournalist Brian Smithmyer

The technology the city is implementing will use cameras and sensors to automatically detect and record vehicles that enter the intersection after the light turns red.

Signs will be posted to alert drivers.

Today also marks the start of a 60-day warning period. During this time, vehicle owners who commit a violation will receive a warning notice in the mail.

Citations will be issued for violations at the end of the warning period.

The rollout of automated red light enforcement comes as data shows serious safety concerns. Between 2019 and 2023, drivers running red lights caused 750 crashes, seven of which were deadly, according to the city of Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

The city says that four additional intersections will have live cameras soon, with plans to have 30 systems installed by 2029.