Pittsburgh to begin installing automated red light cameras this summer

The City of Pittsburgh is launching its automated red light camera enforcement program this summer.

The city is prioritizing intersections with a high crash risk here; it's partnering with a company called Verra Mobility to help with this automated enforcement.

Saw Mill Run Blvd. and Woodruff St. is just one of six intersections, Pittsburgh City Councilperson Erika Strassburger said, that will have the technology installed first.

Strassburger was behind the legislation that would allow the city to install automated red light enforcement cameras.

She introduced it in July of 2024, with the City Council approving it in August of 2025.

The others include the West End Bridge and Rt. 65, General Robinson and Anderson St. on the North Shore, 5th Ave. and Negley Ave., North Dallas and Penn Avenues in Point Breeze, and Browns Hill Road and Park View Blvd. in Squirrel Hill, the attachment Strassburger shared with KDKA said.

PennDOT told KDKA's John Shumway that the locations for the enforcement are in the hands of PennDOT's central office, and still under review – something the city echoed when KDKA asked Wednesday morning.

The plan is for six locations to be added each year, with the goal of having 30 in total by the end of 2029.

Drivers running red lights caused 750 crashes between 2019 and 2023, with 7 of those crashes being deadly, data from the City of Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) shows in a release about the program sent out by Verra Mobility.

The city's website for this automated red-light enforcement says there will be signs notifying drivers about it. There will also be warning periods.

That website says state code caps the fines at $100, but local ordinances can be set lower than that.

The first cameras are expected to go live this summer.

Verra Mobility says Pittsburgh will join 337 other cities in the country using automated enforcement.