Pittsburgh-area voters of color share their thoughts ahead of the 2024 general election

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the Democratic National Convention underway this week, KDKA-TV is working with KYW-TV in Philadelphia on several reports called Eye on Voters of Color in Pennsylvania.

As both candidates have made their rounds throughout the commonwealth, including the vice president's stop in western Pennsylvania Sunday, it's clear that Pennsylvanians are a crucial part of their plan to win the White House.

Winning over voters of color remains a top priority.

"I'm excited about the convention," said Nat Yap, a Democratic delegate for the 12th congressional district that includes Pittsburgh. He'll be in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

The son of Filipino immigrants, he says freedom is on the ballot in November.

"I've got a multi-racial family," Yap said. "My young son is of Latino ethnicity, I've got a husband, [and] we've got a young daughter. I want to make sure everyone has an opportunity, whoever they are."

Juan Gutierrez is also the son of immigrants and knows who he's backing.

"Donald Trump. I'm voting for him. I support him 100%," Gutierrez said. "There's no doubt in my mind I'm going to vote for him. Are there a lot of things I would change about him? A hundred percent, 2,000%."

As a financial planner, Gutierrez has heard the discussion about the current economy, but he doesn't believe it's a concern.

"I believe that the Republican Party is basing too much on the economy when the only horrible factor has been inflation. But overall, we're not doing that bad, economically speaking."

The latest CBS News poll from early August shows Hispanic likely voters have a slight edge for Kamala Harris with 52% compared to 47% for Donald Trump.

Black likely voters overwhelmingly support Harris 81% to 18%

"I was born in 1966, the third of four children, and in 1966, that means I was the first of my mother's children that had a guaranteed right to vote because of the Voting Rights Act," said Rev. Mark Tyler, the lead pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church in the Center City neighborhood of Philadelphia and a delegate for Vice President Harris.

He says whichever campaign can court voters of color in Pennsylvania, will have an advantage come November.

"Capturing the Black vote is absolutely critical because if you shave some of those numbers off, it moves the election in another direction. Black voters are uniquely situated to literally change the outcome of the 2024 election."