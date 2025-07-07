Violent Fourth of July weekend across Pittsburgh area leaves several injured, 2 dead

Several people injured, 2 killed in separate shootings over Pittsburgh-area Fourth of July weekend

Shootings in several Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods over the Fourth of July weekend left multiple people injured and two people dead.

A teenager was killed in the Hill District and a woman was killed in Penn Hills.

Pittsburgh police investigating 3 shootings on Sunday

Pittsburgh police are investigating three shootings just on Sunday.

The first was around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Addison Street in the Middle Hill. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy shot in the head, chest and arm. He died at the scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as Kevin McKinzie.

"We've got to do better for them. They don't want to be shot and killed, I'm sure," South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace CEO Rev. Eileen Smith said.

She said community groups are doing everything they can, but it can't be done alone.

"Just very disturbing. It's frustrating," Smith said.

Around 3:30 Sunday morning, a woman was found with gunshot wounds near Craft Avenue and Fifth Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Then Sunday night, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left arm in the city's Knoxville neighborhood. Officers investigated the area around East Amanda Avenue. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"We have to find out where these guns are coming from. That's the key. Every youth basically has a gun," Smith said.

2 women shot in Penn Hills

In Penn Hills, around 9:30 Sunday night, police said two women were shot on Frankstown Road near McCutcheon Lane. One was listed in stable condition. The other was in critical but died at the hospital from their injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

In all, four girls and women were shot on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, it's very alarming," said Nicole Molinaro, the CEO of the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

Outside of Allegheny County, police said a fight on the Fourth of July ended with two people shot in Beaver Falls.

Smith said weekends like this can be challenging to keep doing anti-violence work in the community, but her team can't give up.

"I'll tell you what it makes us more determined to do what we do," she said.

Both Pittsburgh police and Allegheny County police continue to investigate.