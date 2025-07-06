Teenager killed in early morning shooting in Middle Hill neighborhood

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to the 300 block of Addison Street after a ShotSpotter alert.

While canvassing the area, officers found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and arm. Officers attempted chest compressions until medics arrived on the scene.

Once medics arrived, they pronounced the boy dead.

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is now investigating the shooting.