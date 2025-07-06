Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager killed in early morning shooting in Middle Hill neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to the 300 block of Addison Street after a ShotSpotter alert. 

While canvassing the area, officers found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and arm. Officers attempted chest compressions until medics arrived on the scene. 

Once medics arrived, they pronounced the boy dead. 

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is now investigating the shooting. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.