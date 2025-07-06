2 women injured in Penn Hills shooting

Two women were injured in a shooting in Penn Hills on Sunday night.

Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were notified of shooting along Frankstown Road near the intersection with McCutcheon Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say when first responders arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

Allegheny County Police say two women were injured in a late-night shooting along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

One woman was last listed in critical condition and the other was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the double shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.