2 women injured in Penn Hills shooting

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two women were injured in a shooting in Penn Hills on Sunday night.

Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were notified of shooting along Frankstown Road near the intersection with McCutcheon Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

Police say when first responders arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

kdka-frankstown-road-penn-hills-shooting.png
Allegheny County Police say two women were injured in a late-night shooting along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

One woman was last listed in critical condition and the other was last listed in stable condition, police said. 

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the double shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

