Fight in Beaver Falls leads to shooting on 4th of July, man shot multiple times

Two people are now in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting in the City of Beaver Falls.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, just after 10 p.m. on the 4th of July, police were called to the 300 block of 12th Street for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, they learned that a 47-year-old man had been shot in the leg multiple times and taken to the hospital via a personal vehicle.

He ultimately had to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. At the time of publishing, he is in stable condition.

An investigation by police learned that the shooting happened after a person threw fireworks into the area where a group of children were playing. That led to a confrontation between the 47-year-old victim and the suspect, 20-year-old Jaden Stull.

Stull started to run away from the victim, but then turned and pointed a gun at him, leading to the victim tackling Stull. Stull fired the gun four times, which hit the victim in the thigh and shin area.

During the fight, Stull also shot himself in the hand.

Both Stull and the victim are in stable condition, according to police.

Stull is now facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearms violations, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

A warrant has been issued for Stull's arrest.