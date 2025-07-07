Watch CBS News
Teenage girl injured in Knoxville shooting

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
A teenage girl was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood on Sunday night. 

Pittsburgh Police say officers were dispatched to the area of E. Amanda Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a 10-round ShotSpotter alert.

Police say when officers responded to the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the left arm. 

A teenage girl was injured in a late-night shooting along Zara Street in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.  KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

The girl was taken to the hospital by medics and was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Police say that the Mobile Crime Unit arrived to process the scene and officers found shell casings in the area of E. Amanda Avenue and Rochelle Street.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting. 

