It's going to be a pleasant day today in the Pittsburgh area following yesterday's rounds of severe weather that moved through the region.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No

Aware: Abnormally dry conditions have returned to our area, according to the US Drought Monitor.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s today.

Morning lows dipped to the mid to upper 60s. While we will start off with mostly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, I expect mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Winds will be light and out of the north, so there will be low cumulus clouds in place all day long. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures should be back in the upper 80s on Tuesday. Rain chances will keep highs in the low 80s on Wednesday. Thursday will look and feel very similar to today with highs in the mid to low 80s. I have it warm on Friday and Saturday with highs hitting the upper 80s.

Stormy weather will be possible Saturday afternoon with another cool front pushing through. Next week is looking 'fall-like' with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday was a busy day for the Pittsburgh National Weather Service office

A number of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on Sunday.

When it comes to just the Pittsburgh NWS office, we continue to be on pace for one of the busier years ever for severe storms. Yesterday saw three severe thunderstorm warnings issued here locally. This puts us on pace to be the fourth most active year over the past 40 years if we stay on our current trajectory. For the entire year, we are already top ten for most active years over the past 40 years, and we aren't even 2/3rds of our way through the year.

Things should be fairly quiet over the next week, with our best chance for rain coming on Wednesday. While I don't expect we will see a severe weather outbreak on Wednesday, we may see a severe storm or two as another fairly weak cool front slides through our area. Besides that, I can't rule out some rain on Tuesday or Thursday, but it looks unlikely. I also have a scattered rain chance on Saturday with another fall front sliding through. That will bring with it temperatures a good five degrees below seasonal averages. It'll be the perfect time to seek out all things pumpkin spice.

