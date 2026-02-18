3 Pittsburgh-area museums voted best in the nation

Three Pittsburgh-area museums have been voted best in the nation.

USA Today released its 10Best list of the country's top museums on Wednesday. The Heinz History Center, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania Trolley Museum all made the list.

Each museum was up against 19 other nominees in their respective categories. USA Today editors made the nominee list and let readers vote for their top picks.

Heinz History Center

For a third year in a row, the history center has been recognized as the country's top history museum.

"This national honor reflects the History Center's impact in connecting and inspiring communities here in Western Pennsylvania and across the nation," Andy Masich, history center president and CEO, said in a news release. "As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, there is no better time to engage with our shared past, and we welcome visitors to experience America's #1 history museum this year."

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

For the past three years, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh has been voted the second-best children's museum in the country. Now it's nabbed the top title. It's also the museum's eighth time on the list.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our innovative, hands-on exhibits and programs as the leading children's museum in the country," executive director Jane Werner said in a press release. "This honor is equally shared by our dedicated museum team who provide joyful learning experiences each day and the local children and families who bring these experiences to life."

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum was named the best small town museum in the country.

"We are deeply honored to receive this national recognition along with so many other prestigious, small town museums," said executive director and CEO Jeanine DeBor. "This distinction acknowledges the importance of transportation history in our country, specifically the important mission of preserving the Trolley Era. We are thankful to everyone who voted for us."