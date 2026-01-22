Exhibit using 15 miles of packing tape to open at Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

This weekend, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is bringing back one of the most popular exhibits for a fourth time.

A new version of "Tapescape" opens Saturday. It's an indoor climbing art installation made of packing tape.

Artist Eric Lennartson designs and makes the exhibit, starting with a steel frame. Kids love sliding and crawling through the tunnels that twist and turn.

"We stretch the tape really tight to make this really strong," Lennartson said. "Keep stretching and stretching, and it will not break. And it even has a little bounce to it, so that gives it the elasticity and the strength to last a long time."

"I think what kids love about this the most is it makes something extraordinary out of something so ordinary, just a roll of tape," Lennartson added.

You've probably never seen packing tape used like this before. In fact, it takes 500 rolls, which is 15 miles of packing tape, to make it happen. And yes, adults are welcome to climb and slide, too.

"Tapescape" opens at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on Saturday and runs through May 10.

