Pittsburgh-area kids take part in NFL Play 60 training camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Super Bowl is a week away. The Steelers aren't in this year's game, but that doesn't mean football is absent across the Pittsburgh area. Several kids took part in the NFL Play 60 training camp on Saturday.

From a 40-yard dash to catching a pass, there were a lot of opportunities for fun, and from the combine down to the first floor, participants had to fuel up before all this camp exercise, right?

Kip Eroh said he had donuts before coming to the training camp. He was really excited anyway before the extra energy.

"I was like, 'I need to come here,'" Eroh said.

Between all the music, the sound of happy kids was the song of choice at the Heinz History Center.

"It's the best," Jessica Smyth of the Heinz History Center said.

There were temporary tattoos, chances at a competition, flag football, and other combine games.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania gave kids the chance to learn about unified bocce. Learning, of course, is the theme at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.

"We want them to stop through the museum and have these activations and experiences with our local organizations that come out to support while learning history along the way," Smyth said.

Through all the sliding, the attempts at hula hooping, and the flag football, the parents loved to see it.

"Glad he's out there enjoying himself [and] getting some exercise, probably meeting some new friends, having fun playing football," Kenny Taylor said, referring to his son.