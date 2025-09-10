Plans in place to begin demolition of Pittsburgh apartment building after massive fire

The Jefferson Apartments on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood were destroyed in Tuesday's massive fire, and plans are now coming together to demolish the century-old building.

More than 24 hours after the fire began, Pittsburgh firefighters remained on the scene as of noon Wednesday, continuing to pour water on several parts of the building.

City officials say if the building owner fails to take "significant action" by the end of the day Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections will initiate a city-led demolition, paid out of the city's general fund, which could begin as soon as Thursday.

Duquesne Light also remains on the scene to determine possible outcomes for the power lines that are in front of the building once demolition is initiated.

The structure is "an imminent danger and poses a risk of serious or life-threatening injury," city officials said.

Throughout the morning, firefighters also ventured into the structure to retrieve some of the residents' belongings.

A portion of Forward Avenue remains closed, including the sidewalk, parking lane, and part of the inbound driving lane toward Murray Avenue, officials said. There is no timetable to reopen the roadway.