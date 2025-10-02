Registration now open for City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition

The City of Pittsburgh officially opened registration for the annual Gingerbread House Competition on Wednesday.

Each year, the city invites schools, communities, non-profits, businesses, and individuals to show their creativity through the time-honored tradition of decorating gingerbread homes, which will go on display as part of the holiday season in Pittsburgh during the official tree lighting ceremony.

This will be the 23rd year of the competition, and when it began in 2002, it was to help benefit the Free Care Fund for patients and families at UPMC Children's Hospital.

Originally, the competition was with the downtown Pittsburgh hotels, but it has since expanded to attract thousands of entries to PPG Place, and now the City-County Building, where the display has been housed since 2019.

This year, the display will once again be at the City-County Building, and it will open with a ceremony on Friday, November 21, and the remaining entries will be displayed on Light Up Night on November 22 through early January.

There will be multiple categories, and participants will be eligible for awards such as Clearview Choice, which is voted on by representatives from Clearview Federal Credit Union, and Curator's Choice, which is selected by the Carnegie Museum of Art.

"Clearview is dedicated to creating connections that strengthen communities," said Erin Forrester, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations & Community Engagement. "The Gingerbread House Competition and Tree Lighting reflect that commitment, bringing neighbors together to share in generosity, imagination, and the joy of the season. These traditions highlight the spirit of Pittsburgh and the relationships that make it a vibrant city."

Registration is open now and will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. You can register on the city's website at this link.