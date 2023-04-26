125 Pittsburgh voters to get corrected ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 100 voters will get new ballots to correct an error that reversed Pittsburgh City Council districts in their precinct, the Allegheny County Elections Division said.

The corrected ballots will be delivered to the post office on Wednesday, the county said. The 125 voters in Pittsburgh 06-01 who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot can expect corrected ballots, which the county said have a green bar printed on the outer envelope, in the coming days.

Voters are asked to destroy their original ballot and vote with the new ballot packet, which will also have two green bars on its declaration envelope.

The county said the Elections Division will be set aside and reviewed as part of the return board's process to make sure they are properly counted.

Impacted voters will be getting an email about the correction and voters without emails will get calls. More information can be found on the county's website.