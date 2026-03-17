Pitt's upcoming Blue-Gold spring football game will not be open to the public

The Pitt Panthers' upcoming Blue-Gold spring football game at Acrisure Stadium will not be open to the public.

The university said Monday that the annual spring game that's being held on April 11 will be closed to the public because of ongoing preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft that will be taking place in and around Acrisure Stadium.

The draft will be coming to Pittsburgh from April 23-25 with the NFL Draft Theater and Main Stage expected to take up more area than a football field outside of Acrisure Stadium.

Pitt said that while the spring game will be closed to the public, fans will still have an opportunity to celebrate Pitt football at the Pitt Block Party at the Arts Landing while the draft is going on.

As the draft grows closer, dozens of trees are going to be removed from Pittsburgh's North Shore to help make way for the setup for the spectacle event.

The Draft Theater and Main Stage will be located outside Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore when the 2026 NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh this April. VisitPITTSBURGH

"The free three-day fan event in Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District will feature an immersive Pitt Football museum and draft showcase, live entertainment, food trucks and interactive activities highlighting Pitt's rich NFL legacy," the university said.

Pitt said that additional updates and highlights from the Blue-Gold game will be shared across the team's official media platforms.