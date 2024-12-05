Excitement for Pitt volleyball reaches fever pitch on campus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt volleyball fans are excited for the team to start its quest for a national championship.

The 2024 NCAA women's volleyball tournament begins Friday, when the top-seeded Panthers host Morehead State at the Petersen Events Center at 7 p.m.

"Everyone here is so excited," Pitt freshman Riley Ebersole said. "This is such a volleyball school."

While the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates traditionally dominate the local sports headlines, this year, the Pitt women's volleyball team is capturing the hearts of sports fans in the Steel City.

"Amazing, it's actually great. Volleyball games are always exciting," Pitt junior John Haut said.

With an impressive 29-1 record, excitement for the Panthers has reached a fever pitch as the team claimed the top seed in the tournament for the first time in school history.

Since coach Dan Fisher took over the reins in 2013, he has led the team to six Atlantic Coast Conference titles and made three consecutive Final Four appearances in the NCAA tournament.

"The student section is huge," Ebersole said. "The place is crowded, it's always busy."

As the No. 1 seed, the road to the national semifinals runs through Pittsburgh as the Panthers host the first four rounds of the tournament. Volleyball fans far and wide are expected to fill the stands at the Petersen Events Center to watch a team that has turned into a phenomenon.

"I know there's going to be a crowd up there supporting them," Haut said.

