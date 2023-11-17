For the second straight night, Pitt and Pittsburgh police investigate airsoft gun shootings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the second straight night, Pitt Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating multiple reports of people being shot with airsoft guns.

While police have said that Thursday night's incident is not related to Wednesday's, it does mark the second day when police have received reports of being hit.

RELATED: Charges pending after people attacked with pellet gun near Pitt

According to Pittsburgh Police as well as Carnegie Mellon University Police, multiple people reported being hit with shots from an airsoft gun in the areas of Ruskin Avenue, Forbes Avenue, and Meyran Avenue, as well as the 4700 block of Fifth Avenue.

No one was seriously hurt as a result.

Police have said the suspects were in a red Toyota Solara wearing black ski masks and the passenger was using a black/orange airsoft gun to shoot people.

The vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate - LYX 3993.

On Thursday morning, both Pittsburgh Police and the University of Pittsburgh Police were investigating after someone was driving around shooting people with a pellet gun.

In that case, the suspect was identified and charges are pending, but the suspect's identity will not be released.

Anyone with information regarding the airsoft shooting is asked to call either the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 and reference report 23-03765 or Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 and reference report 23-182122.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details