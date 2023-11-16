Pitt and Pittsburgh police investigating multiple reports of assaults with a pellet gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating a series of assaults near campus that took place on Wednesday night.

According to the Pitt Police, from around 10 p.m. until just before 11:30 p.m., they received multiple reports of people being hit with shots from a pellet gun.

This all happened between Fifth Avenue, Atwood Street, and Forbes Avenue.

It's believed that a white man with dirty blond hair was traveling in a white SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander, as a backseat passenger, and shooting people with the pellets out of the window.

No one was hurt as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 and reference report 23-03743.

