Pitt and Pittsburgh police investigating multiple reports of assaults with a pellet gun

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating a series of assaults near campus that took place on Wednesday night. 

According to the Pitt Police, from around 10 p.m. until just before 11:30 p.m., they received multiple reports of people being hit with shots from a pellet gun. 

This all happened between Fifth Avenue, Atwood Street, and Forbes Avenue. 

It's believed that a white man with dirty blond hair was traveling in a white SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander, as a backseat passenger, and shooting people with the pellets out of the window. 

No one was hurt as a result. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 and reference report 23-03743. 

First published on November 16, 2023 / 7:30 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

