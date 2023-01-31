Pitt Panthers unveil 2023 college football schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The College Football Playoff may have concluded just a few weeks ago, but 2023 schedules are already making waves in the college football world.

The Panthers have unveiled their 2023 schedule, with several notable games on tap.

The Panthers, fresh off a 9-4 record with a victory over the UCLA Bruins in the Sun Bowl, will host the Cincinnati Bearcats, who advanced to the 2021 College Football Playoff, on Sept. 9.

The following week, Pitt will renew its rivalry with a longtime foe in West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium on Sept. 16.

On Oct. 28, the Panthers will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to clash against the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame. Pitt is seeking its first win in South Bend since a 36-33 four-overtime contest in 2008.

Yankee Stadium will play host to the Panthers and Syracuse on Nov. 11. The Orange defeated Pitt, 3-0, in Yankee Stadium, on Oct. 23, 1923.

Times and television networks will be announced at a later date.