Pitt vs. Notre Dame officially a sellout ahead of "College Gameday's" return to Pittsburgh

When College Gameday rolls into Pittsburgh this weekend, and the 22nd-ranked Pitt Panthers take on the 9th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it will be a full house at Acrisure Stadium.

Pitt announced on Wednesday morning that the game is sold out, with student tickets still available to be claimed.

The nationally-televised game can be seen on ABC at noon, and it will be the first College Football Playoff Top-25 matchup at Acrisure Stadium in the playoff era.

Pitt added that while the game is sold out, they're encouraging fans who still want to attend to check their official secondary market ticketing partner SeatGeek for potential deals.

College Gameday chooses Pittsburgh ahead of Notre Dame game

ESPN's ever-popular college football pregame show, College Gameday, announced over the weekend that it would be coming to the North Shore before the clash between the Panthers and the Fighting Irish.

"We're thrilled to welcome College GameDay back to Pittsburgh," said Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene. "This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our city, our University, and the passion of Panther Nation on college football's biggest stage. I can't wait to unleash our fans and show the country what Pitt is all about!"

It's the first time since the 2022 return of the Backyard Brawl that College Gamday has been in Pittsburgh. Ulitmately, Pitt would go on to beat the Mountaineers 38-31.

Along with being a top-25 matchup, the Panthers will also retire Aaron Donald's number 97 jersey at halftime.

Pitt students excited for the return of College Gameday

Always built as a pregame party, College Gameday brings a fun atmosphere on Saturday mornings, and that's exactly what Pitt students are expecting.

"Everybody that I talked to is so excited. I'm going to try and go. I know that people are going to camp out for it," freshman Ben Wohl said on Pitt's campus.

However, even with the excitement for the pregame show, some fans aren't letting their expectations get carried away.

"I don't want to be pessimistic, but I've seen Notre Dame. They're a really good football team. I'm like 40-60 [on a Pitt win]" freshman Carter Jensen said.

College Gameday will be broadcast live from the Great Lawn at 9 a.m., according to Pitt and ESPN. Parking lots will be open on the North Shore at 6 a.m., and College Gameday's pit will be open 30 minutes later.