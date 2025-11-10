Pitt fans beaming with excitement ahead of "College GameDay" appearance

Pitt football will be in the national spotlight this week with the popular "College GameDay" pregame show coming to town.

Riding an impressive winning streak and welcoming the ever-popular Notre Dame Fighting Irish has them at the center of the college football world.

The banners are ready, and the scoreboard is getting tested ahead of the Top-25 matchup. While "GameDay" was here for the Backyard Brawl in 2022, the last Saturday show was in September 2005, also against Notre Dame.

"Everybody that I talked to is so excited. I'm going to try and go. I know that people are going to camp out for it," freshman Ben Wohl said on Pitt's campus.

"You can catch us out in the tailgate lots at about 5 a.m.," David Haddad of the Loyal Sons Podcast said. The podcast also discusses Pitt athletics.

Vibes are running high among the fan base as Pitt is in the Top-25 and 7-2 on the year. Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel has them believing that this season can be a run at an ACC title or maybe more.

"Mason Heintschel is putting the team on his back. Hopefully, we can get the 'dub against Notre Dame," freshman Miles Wilson said.

"If Pitt is on their A-game, they can beat anybody in the country," John Cotton of the Loyal Sons Podcast said.

Fans are also not getting too high on the team either, but no matter what, the atmosphere should be rocking. Panthers legend Aaron Donald will also have his jersey retired at halftime.

"This is simply put the biggest game in Pittsburgh for Pitt in recent memory," Haddad said.

"College GameDay" will start its show at 9 a.m. on the North Shore, and the ACC will have its pregame show in town starting at 10 a.m. before the kickoff at noon.

"I don't want to be pessimistic, but I've seen Notre Dame. They're a really good football team. I'm like 40-60 [on a Pitt win]" freshman Carter Jensen said.

"It's not easy being a Pitt fan, so we hope they take advantage of the opportunity, because it would be so cool," Cotton said.

As for how everything will look on the North Shore on Saturday, we're expected to learn that later this week.

The Loyal Sons said they will be collecting canned goods for charity at their tailgate Saturday in the gravel lot near Fulton and Western on the North Side.