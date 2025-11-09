"College GameDay" returning to Pittsburgh ahead of Pitt-Notre Dame game

"College GameDay," ESPN's popular college football pregame show, will once again emanate from the Steel City when the show returns to the North Shore on Saturday, Nov. 15, ahead of No. 24 Pittsburgh's matchup against No. 10 Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium.

The broadcast will air live on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon leading into kickoff.

"We're thrilled to welcome College GameDay back to Pittsburgh," said Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene. "This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our city, our University, and the passion of Panther Nation on college football's biggest stage. I can't wait to unleash our fans and show the country what Pitt is all about!"

This marks College GameDay's first visit to Pittsburgh since Sept. 1, 2022, when the Panthers defeated West Virginia, 38-31, in the return of the Backyard Brawl.

Prior to that, the show last appeared at a Pitt home game on a Saturday when the Panthers hosted Notre Dame on Sept. 3, 2005, according to a media release from the University of Pittsburgh's athletics department.

The Panthers enter Saturday's contest against the Fighting Irish on a five-game winning streak, led by freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, while Notre Dame has won seven straight games. Saturday's contest will also mark the first CFP Top-25 matchup hosted by the Panthers in the College Football Playoff era, the media release added.

The game will also feature the retirement of Aaron Donald's No. 97 jersey at halftime, along with a special tribute commemorating the 50th anniversary of Tony Dorsett's 303-yard rushing game against Notre Dame in 1975.

More information is expected to be announced later this week.