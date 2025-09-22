University of Pittsburgh to retire Aaron Donald's No. 97 jersey

The University of Pittsburgh will officially retire Aaron Donald's No. 97 jersey later this season, the school's athletics department announced on Monday.

The ceremony will take place during the Panthers' Nov. 15 game against Notre Dame, according to athletics director Allen Greene.

"It's hard to put into words what it means to have my jersey retired," said Donald. "Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I'm grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn't. I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I'm truly blessed. To soon see my number hanging alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure. I will always love this University. Hail to Pitt!"

Greene visited Donald at his home last week to share the news in advance of his induction into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend, as per an accompanying press release.

Donald's dominance with Pitt

Donald, a Pittsburgh native and Penn Hills High School alumnus, played for the Panthers from 2010 to 2013.

He proved to be a force with the Panthers, registering 66 tackles for loss over his four seasons with the team, the most by an FBS interior defensive lineman since the NCAA began tracking the statistic in 2000, according to the school.

As a senior in 2013, Donald led the country with 28.5 tackles for loss while earning 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a blocked extra point. Donald was subsequently named a unanimous first-team All-American and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy, and Rotary Lombardi Award.

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Logan Thomas #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is sacked by Bryan Murphy #93 and Aaron Donald #97 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game on September 15, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

He will become the 11th player to have his jersey retired, joining other Pitt stars such as Mike Ditka (No. 89, 1958-60), Tony Dorsett (No. 33, 1973-76), Larry Fitzgerald (No. 1, 2002-03), and quarterback Dan Marino (No. 13, 1979-82).

"Aaron Donald is a proud Pittsburgher who embodies the very best of what it means to be a Pitt Panther," added Greene. "His humility, determination, and work ethic reflect the character of this community. Retiring his jersey honors not only an extraordinary athlete but a leader whose relentless pursuit of excellence has defined his legacy. This recognition serves as a lasting tribute to his historic career and a permanent reminder of the standard he set and the impact he made at Pitt."

A defensive mainstay for the Rams

Following his career at Pitt, Donald was selected by the Rams with the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Over the next 10 seasons, he went on to become an even more decorated NFL lineman, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2014, becoming a 10-time Pro Bowl and eight-time First-team All-Pro selection.

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in action against Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 10, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

He also became one of only three players in league history to win three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Donald retired following the 2023 season, finishing his career with 543 career tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, and 21 pass deflections while helping the Rams play in two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl LVI.