Pitt football seating changes upset some season ticket holders

Pitt is making major changes to seating at its football games, and it's leaving some veteran season ticket holders with mixed feelings.

For decades, Pete Coates of Hudson, Ohio, has taken in Pitt football games with his family in the same spot, ever since Heinz Field opened, and through the transition to Acrisure Stadium.

"I have photos at home somewhere of me holding a three-month-old baby up in those seats, my first child," Coates said.

It's hard for him to imagine rooting for the Panthers anywhere else in the arena.

"I love being on top of the action, and I can get a great view of the whole field, and watch the plays develop very well," Coates said.

They're seats in the front section of the 500-level by an overhang. But they won't get to sit in them anymore as the university closes off the upper east and west sides of the stadium, and reduces capacity to 51,416 seats for the 2026 season.

"It's not being respectful to longtime ticket holders," Coates said.

While the school said upper-level season ticket holders will have priority access to what's still available on the lower level at comparable prices to their existing seats, Coates doesn't feel he should have to sacrifice for leftovers.

"I don't think they were fully prepared for the onslaught of people calling and trying to make their arrangements," Coates said.

Pitt athletic director Allen Greene said the decision was in response to feedback from fans who want "a better home field advantage." He said this will improve the fan experience by "[transforming] Pitt football into a must-attend event."

But some fans have pricing concerns. A Pitt spokesperson told KDKA, "many will have the opportunity to pay less, or a comparable amount, than they have in the past" and that the ticket office staff "is actively reaching out to all affected account holders."

"They need to generate more revenue and so I totally get it. I don't begrudge them for it," Coates said.

As for the vacant space in the upper-level, the spokesperson told KDKA it will "most likely" be covered with tarp.

Pitt will reevaluate all season ticket holders for 2027.

When it comes to big games, the spokesperson said they "will always evaluate the strategy."

Student capacity will remain at 10,000 seats each game.