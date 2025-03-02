A Pitt football player has died in a fatal car crash out of state

A student-athlete who committed to the University of Pittsburgh's football program died on Saturday in a car crash in Indiana.

He was identified as Mason Alexander.

Alexander played football in Indiana at Hamilton Southeastern High School and was accepted into the University of Pittsburgh after graduating early.

"Mason was a special young man who touched the lives of everyone he met. His smile, presence, and energy would light up every room he was in," said Mike Kelly, Football Head Coach of the Hamilton Southeastern Royals.

In a statement released by Pat Narduzzi, Head Coach of the University of Pittsburgh football team, he said he received a call no parent, teacher or coach ever want to get, the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life.

"Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander's passing, Mason had just enrolled at Pitt in January," said Narduzzi.

"He will always be a Panther to us."